NFC East Offseason Overhaul: Can Cowboys maintain?

Pierre Garcon, who left Washington for San Francisco, might be a more valuable player in a vacuum, but Church held together a Cowboys defense that was not phenomenally talented on paper and helped turn it into one of the more formidable units in the league. We knew Dallas would get picked apart this offseason, and the Cowboys ended up allowing Church to escape to Jacksonville while Morris Claiborne signed with the Jets. Dallas has plenty of field generals, and safety Byron Jones is still there. But when Orlando Scandrick is your best cornerback, there will be some holes in the secondary too large to patch.