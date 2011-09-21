NFC East leaders now get shot at bitter rivals

Published: Sep 21, 2011 at 07:55 AM

Why to watch
Don't look now, but the Redskins lead the NFC East and face their archrivals at a time when Dallas is very vulnerable amid injury concerns. Rex Grossman reverted to some turnovers in Week 2, but has found ways to win games. Washington heads out on the road for the first time, while the Cowboys get their first home game after two weeks of high drama on the road.

Inside story
Dallas is desperately banged up in the secondary and at receiver. All of their top playmakers on offense are dealing with some malady or another and Tony Romo is really hurting. Redskins tight end Fred Davis provides issues for Dallas in coverage. Could something special be brewing in D.C.?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

