NFC East has lost its claim as game's best division

» Speaking of the 49ers, this season has quickly become a disaster and will take all of the motivational speaking coach Mike Singletary can muster to right the ship. Singletary has problems in every phase of his team right now, from a defense that got run over yesterday, to an offense that wants to be a running team, and could not run the ball. Now, offensive coordinator Jimmy Raye is out. Expectations were high in San Francisco, and so far the 49ers have failed to live up to the hype. Does Singletary have the leadership skills to bring the 49ers backs? We will find out in the next few weeks.