NFC East free agency needs: Safety concerns abound in division

Yes, safety is certainly a soft spot throughout this division. But while Philly overcame poor safety play to succeed in 2013, Washington most definitely did not. This position, in general, has significantly evolved in recent years. Heavy hitters used to be desirable; now it's ideal to have a pair of safeties who can roam and man up on a tight end of Jimmy Graham's ilk. The Redskins' safeties didn't do much of either last season. Now, considering this team won a grand total of three games in 2013, its problems ran much deeper than the last line of defense. Still, enhancing this area through free agency will make the front seven look much better while also providing DeAngelo Hall and David Amerson some help in the back end. Not to mention, improved safety play would provide defensive coordinator Jim Haslett the confidence to take some shots as a defensive play-caller, opening up the blitz package. The Redskins have yet to really see what they have in Phillip Thomas. The fourth-round pick from last year suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason opener and missed the entire season. I had a great conversation with Thomas when he was going through the pre-draft process, and the receptive youngster was fully confident in making an impact at the NFL level. He might be a starter in 2014, but still, Washington must infuse the position with a proven commodity or two. Remember, the Redskins don't have a first-round pick -- thanks to the Robert Griffin III trade -- but they should have almost $30 million to spend this offseason. How about grabbing a guy like Byrd, T.J. Ward or Donte Whitner?