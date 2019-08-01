NFC East fantasy team previews

Running Back: After seeing 77 targets in 25 regular season games in his first two seasons, Ezekiel Elliottmore than doubled his career target total last season. Zeke's 95 targets ranked fifth-most among backs while only Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley, Christian McCaffrey, and James Conner ran more pass routes per game than Elliott. Zeke has led the NFL in rushing yards per game in each of his first three seasons and he finally became a true three-down workhorse last year with spiked opportunity in the passing game. Elliott is also a great bet to score more TDs in 2019 after hitting paydirt just three times on his 22 carries inside-the-ten (red-zone) last year. Among the 14 backs to see 20 or more inside-the-ten (red-zone) carries last year, Ezekiel Elliott's 3 inside-the-ten TDs ranked last. The other 13 RBs averaged 8 touchdowns on their inside-the-ten scoring opportunities. With only Tony Pollard, Mike Weber, and Darius Jackson on the depth chart behind him and no one threatening his involvement in the pass game -- Dallas quietly has the 10th-most targets available -- Zeke is a no-brainer top-three pick and worthy of taking first overall in all formats. Elliott is holding out to begin camp, but his situation is far different than Melvin Gordon. The Cowboys hold Zeke's rights for the next two seasons, whereas Gordon is entering the fifth year of his deal and can become a free agent in 2020. I'll be shocked if Dallas doesn't have a deal in place by Week 1. While Zeke has been training in Cabo this summer, rookie Tony Pollard has been busy balling out in the preseason and in Cowboys camp. Chasing handcuffs is usually a sucker play in fantasy, but Pollard is arguably one of the three most valuable true 'cuffs in fantasy right now. The Cowboys depth chart behind Elliott and Pollard is razor-thin. If you draft Zeke in the first-round, go out of your way to over-draft Pollard two to three rounds ahead of his ADP before your leaguemates entertain sniping him away.