NFC East draft needs: Eagles' offseason overhaul continues

The Giants are at their best when they're built around a formidable front line on both sides of the ball. On defense in particular, Big Blue thrives when able to wear down opponents with a deep and talented line rotation. A rugged defensive tackle like Washington's Danny Shelton would be the monster in the middle the G-men need to control the run at the point of attack. New York could also target Clemson's Stephone Anthony, TCU's Paul Dawson or Miami's Denzel Perryman -- three rock-solid linebackers with the potential to shut the door on the running game while also floating in coverage on passing downs. Additionally, the Giants must address the loss of versatile veteran safety Antrel Rolle in the back end. Arizona State's Damarious Randall could be a perfect fit as a potential safety/nickel corner.