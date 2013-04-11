NFC East draft needs: Chip Kelly's Eagles are a true wild card

I can tell you one position they must fill somewhere in the first three rounds, however. No, not quarterback, or even defensive back; what this club needs is a certifiable 3-4 defensive end. Switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4 requires unique parts, not too dissimilar from trading a propane-fueled grill for an electric unit. One such part: the large defensive end, the player who can put on enough size to occupy multiple blockers while still getting up the field. Philadelphia could really use a Datone Jones-type, or a later-round guy -- Michigan's William Campbell (who could be a defensive end or nose tackle) and Samford's Nick Williams are two names that come to mind. Alabama's Damion Square might be a reach, but SMU's Margus Hunt is a highly rated defensive end who, with some weight, could contribute at that spot. The position is a definite need, even if it does get lost amid all the quarterback-cornerback-offensive line talk.