NFC East draft grades: Chip Kelly immediately makes his mark

There's no way Kelly could've predicted a quarterback of Barkley's caliber falling to him on Day 3, but that's how the draft board played out this year. Barkley, who was widely regarded as a solid second-round prospect by most observers in the run-up to the draft, was still on the board at the beginning of the fourth round, leading the Eagles to trade up and grab him. While the pairing of Barkley and Kelly doesn't appear to be a great fit at first blush, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's version of the West Coast Offense could make it a match made in heaven. Barkley thrived in a quick-rhythm passing game at USC, and his superb football IQ will allow him to handle the pressure of directing an up-tempo attack in Philadelphia. Factor in that the 22-year-old could spend a year or two developing behind Michael Vick, and Barkley could turn into the Eagles' version of Tom Brady down the road.