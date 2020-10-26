Around the NFL

NFC East becomes first division in NFL history without a 3-win team through Week 7

Kevin Patra

The NFC Least is living up to its pejorative nickname.

Following the Washington Football Team dismantling the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 Sunday afternoon, Week 7 will end without an NFC East team reaching three wins.

It marks the first time in NFL history that every team in a division earned fewer than three victories through Week 7 (excluding strike seasons), per NFL Research.

It's a new low for a division that's been more hype than substance for the past several seasons.

NFC East Standings through Week 7:

Eagles: 2-4-1
Washington: 2-5
Cowboys: 2-5
Giants: 1-6

The first-place Philadelphia Eagles are on pace to surpass the 2010 Seattle Seahawks (7-9, .438 win percent) for the worst record by a division champion in NFL history.

The NFC East went 2-2 in Week 7, only because they played each other, with Washington besting Dallas and Philadelphia coming from behind to beat New York on Thursday night. Seven more games between the division rivals remain before the season ends.

Someone has to win this division. That team will host a postseason game. As Washington coach Ron Rivera knows after his Carolina Panthers won the 2014 NFC South division at 7-8-1 and won a playoff tilt, anything can happen in the postseason.

Each team is heavily flawed in its own way. Matchups make fights but prepare for a bevy of pillow fights down the stretch to see who comes out on top. Like a train wreck, the NFC East is rarely pretty, but the world will continue to watch (often in primetime) as they bumble around the gridiron.

