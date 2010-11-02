NFC division leaders clash at Seattle

Justin Tuck has four sacks this year.
(Brian Garfinkel / Associated Press)
The storyline
Two teams making a bid to pull away from the mediocre pack in their respective divisions clash.
Why you should watch
It is the only game this week featuring two teams atop their divisions. The Giants are making a habit of knocking opposing quarterbacks out of the game and the Seahawks allowed Oakland to pummel Matt Hasselbeck last week.
Did you know?
Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw ranks second in the NFC with 708 rushing yards. ... New York's Hakeem Nicks is tied for the NFC lead with eight receiving touchdowns. ... Seahawks safety Earl Thomas leads NFL rookies with four interceptions. ... Seattle's Leon Washington leads the the league with a 33.7 yard kickoff return average.