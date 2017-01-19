NFC Championship primer: Packers vs. Falcons

Rodgers' throw to tight end Jared Cook was the best postseason throw since Manning to Manningham and the window was tighter. It was one of several game-changing or game-saving plays made directly by Rodgers, leaving me to believe that we will be treated to yet another evolution in his performance level this winter. At times, it seemed Rodgers was out of surprises but he's just getting started. The quarterback admitted on ESPN on Wednesday that the Cook pass was the first time in his NFL career that he drew up a play on the spot, moments before the snap. I'm not suggesting this is a new Packers game plan moving forward, but think about how dialed in someone has to be to make that kind of decision on the fly with the game on the line.