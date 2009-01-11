NFC Championship Game preview: Five pressing questions

The Eagles' 48-20 blowout on Thankgiving will mean nothing now. Arizona had just come off a tough home loss to the Giants and had little desire to travel across the country on a short week to play in the cold on Thanksgiving night. If anything has come to light this postseason, it's that little of what took place in the regular season means anything. Plus, this game is being played in Glendale, Ariz., where the Cardinals are 7-2, including the playoff win over Atlanta.