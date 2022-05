How they got here: Atlanta (13-3) won the NFC South. Green Bay (11-6) beat the Eagles, 21-16, in an NFC Wild Card game.

Series record: The series is tied, 13-13, including a 1-1 playoff mark.

Streaks: The Falcons have won four of the last six meetings.

Last time met: A big kickoff return by Eric Weems helped set the Falcons up for the winning field goal in a 20-17 Week 12 victory.