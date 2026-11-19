Next Woman Up: Kristin Wojcik, Senior Manager of Football Communications for the San Francisco 49ers
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
Kristin Wojcik, San Francisco 49ers
Position: Senior Manager, Football Communications
How did you get your start in a career in sports?
I took an elective course when I was getting my communications degree at Boston College, and we were talking about Tiger Woods, his situation and how he had a team helping reshape his image. I didn’t realize that job was a possibility, and I fell in love with the idea of it and knew I wanted to do that. I got an internship with the New York Jets in event operations, and it was a foot in the door. I was able to make some connections and got a year-long internship the following season in media relations. While that was ending, someone reached out to me about helping with the New York Mets’ playoff run, so I did that on the side. It turned into another year-long internship in baseball and I worked my way up into a full-time position with the Mets. I learned a lot of things because baseball didn’t come as naturally as football does for me, and it was a challenge learning all of the stats and different lingo. However, I always knew I wanted to get back into football, but working in baseball was great for my career in the long run, to challenge myself in that way. Once the opportunity to work for the San Francisco 49ers and with Corry Rush, the executive vice president of communications, I knew I had to jump.
Now in your fifth season with the 49ers, what does your current role entail as senior manager of football communications?
As a football communications professional, we have our hands in a lot of different projects people might not see because it’s not as glamorous as the TV side of things. We do a lot on the publications side, helping the media understand our team. That entails the media guide, the yearbook, game day magazines, the weekly releases. That’s part of what we do to help keep the media up to speed with what our team is doing statistically or fun stories about our players. We’re with the media throughout the week, monitoring them at practice and in the locker room and trying to guide them toward different stories they might not know about. Trying to get the human side of our players out to the public is a big part of what we do. It’s easy for our media to write about the football side, so we try to bring the human side. I work a lot with our community relations department to get players out into the community and to different events. We have a great team of volunteers, as well. We want to give the fans reasons to connect with the players, and that’s a big part of what we do.
We also monitor the narratives on social media, newspapers and podcasts, come up with the best ways to respond, and make sure all of our players and coaches are on the same page, so we’re a united front.
That’s a great explanation. What would you say is the most challenging part about your job?
I think the most challenging but also the most fun is dealing with so many different personalities. On the coaching side, player side and even the media, they're just trying to figure out how to have and build good relationships with so many people. I think that's what makes it challenging. It’s fun because you have to figure out what works with each person and get them to trust you because that's how you build these relationships and tell good stories -- when the players trust you to have their best interests and the media trusts you to get them good stories or not to hide things from them. In return, they help you out when you need it, so it’s all about building different relationships.
Makes sense. And what does a game day look like for you?
My responsibilities change depending on if we’re at home or on the road. I handle credentials when we are on the road and make sure they are distributed to our media, staff and anyone else who is traveling with us. We work with our operations team to hand out pregame passes to family members or sponsorship guests, as well. We essentially make sure everybody has what they need when they get to the stadium, and then we go set up our space in the press box, check in with the (public address) announcer and broadcast booth to see if they have any questions about name pronunciations, and make sure our media is in a good spot and ready for the game. During the game, we are monitoring what’s happening and keeping track of injuries, statistical records that might be broken and other storylines for our game notes.
If we win the game, we have interviews on the field, so we will help facilitate getting our star players to the right reporters. We will also be in the locker room helping to make sure our head coach and players are aware of storylines that might come out of the game, so they can formulate their thoughts before asked about certain things, such as injuries or specific plays.
When you say “our media,” what do you mean by that?
Local reporters. We have a contingency of about 10 to 15 local beat writers and reporters from TV stations who follow us on the road and are at home games. They come out to practice, so they are people who are around daily during the season. That builds into that trust.
The 49ers have had so much success since you’ve been there, with a Super Bowl appearance. This year, they have five prime-time games, including the season opener in Australia and the Week 11 game in Mexico City. How do those elevated games impact your workflow?
It’s status quo in terms of what we're trying to provide for the players, but those games take it to a bigger level media-wise. I remember Super Bowl Week when our team played in Las Vegas. There was a two-week gap between games, but we’re helping out the networks with more videos, more content and more interviews. Players were doing these things all day every day, and it was hectic. It was also fun because you really can’t beat that experience. All eyes are on that game, so there’s more open media portions during the week and there’s a lot of stories to keep track of.
For the international games, it’s all about the new experience, and it sounds cheesy but being able to bring the game to other markets. It’s fun to see such a high level of interest in an NFL game in a different country, and to be part of it is huge. Seeing the impact our players have on people all over the world and to be part of the storytelling is amazing.
And why do you think you've had so much success in your career?
This is something that I always wanted to do and the passion is still there. It's a lot of long hours and grunt work, as well. It's not all the glamorous stuff that people see on TV, but it’s so worth it to have those relationships. When you place those stories or you see a player be successful off the field, it all comes full circle. I think that passion for me has never left, so it's easy to come to work every day, put my best foot forward and keep grinding. That has inspired me. I've also had a lot of good mentors along the way who have helped shape who I am. I've learned from a lot of different people, and I've taken bits and pieces from each of them to help mold my public relations career. It's been a great experience, and not wanting it to end has pushed me to keep growing.
Speaking of, what advice have you received from your mentors or learned from them?
For me, it was seeing how each person at all of my previous stops with the Jets and Mets -- I also worked game days for the Brooklyn Nets and in the NHL -- had their own way of doing things and connecting with people. They approached situations differently and showed me what works for the job and also what works to fit my personality. We have had a lot of different situations come up in the four years I’ve worked in San Francisco, and watching how our group, especially Corry, handles them is huge for me. Sometimes situations are hard to prepare for, and we brainstorm to help us come up with the best answer. I think it's important to learn from everyone around you, whether it’s a boss or an intern, because everybody has good thoughts and opinions.
That’s great, and what advice do you have for women looking to get into a similar space?
I’d say the same thing, learn from everybody that you can. Ask questions because there are no dumb questions, and ask for advice. If you’re not sure you’re going in the right direction with a task, ask for advice before you get too far down the path. Absorb everything around you because sometimes that teaches you how you want to do things or how a certain approach might not work for you specifically. If you’re learning, failing or trying, it’s always going to help you in the long run.
Looking back on your career, what have you learned about yourself?
I’ve learned to trust my instincts a little bit. Starting out as an intern, I feel like you default to everyone else and their opinions, which is great because you’re learning. But the more I’ve been in this career and been encouraged by people around me to share my ideas, the more I’m learning that I do have good ideas and instincts. It’s about trusting my ideas and not being afraid to share them. That’s become a huge part not only in my career but my life outside of work, as well.
Lastly, what are you most proud of?
I'm proud just to say I ended up working in the NFL. I grew up going to NFL games with my family, and it was always such a bonding moment for me, my parents and my grandparents. We always love talking about football, so to show them that I'm doing this and they see how happy I am in this role, contributing to a team as successful as the 49ers, that’s what I’m most proud of -- seeing how proud they are of me ending up with a career in the NFL.