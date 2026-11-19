How did you get your start in a career in sports?

I took an elective course when I was getting my communications degree at Boston College, and we were talking about Tiger Woods, his situation and how he had a team helping reshape his image. I didn’t realize that job was a possibility, and I fell in love with the idea of it and knew I wanted to do that. I got an internship with the New York Jets in event operations, and it was a foot in the door. I was able to make some connections and got a year-long internship the following season in media relations. While that was ending, someone reached out to me about helping with the New York Mets’ playoff run, so I did that on the side. It turned into another year-long internship in baseball and I worked my way up into a full-time position with the Mets. I learned a lot of things because baseball didn’t come as naturally as football does for me, and it was a challenge learning all of the stats and different lingo. However, I always knew I wanted to get back into football, but working in baseball was great for my career in the long run, to challenge myself in that way. Once the opportunity to work for the San Francisco 49ers and with Corry Rush, the executive vice president of communications, I knew I had to jump.

Now in your fifth season with the 49ers, what does your current role entail as senior manager of football communications?

As a football communications professional, we have our hands in a lot of different projects people might not see because it’s not as glamorous as the TV side of things. We do a lot on the publications side, helping the media understand our team. That entails the media guide, the yearbook, game day magazines, the weekly releases. That’s part of what we do to help keep the media up to speed with what our team is doing statistically or fun stories about our players. We’re with the media throughout the week, monitoring them at practice and in the locker room and trying to guide them toward different stories they might not know about. Trying to get the human side of our players out to the public is a big part of what we do. It’s easy for our media to write about the football side, so we try to bring the human side. I work a lot with our community relations department to get players out into the community and to different events. We have a great team of volunteers, as well. We want to give the fans reasons to connect with the players, and that’s a big part of what we do.

We also monitor the narratives on social media, newspapers and podcasts, come up with the best ways to respond, and make sure all of our players and coaches are on the same page, so we’re a united front.

That’s a great explanation. What would you say is the most challenging part about your job?

I think the most challenging but also the most fun is dealing with so many different personalities. On the coaching side, player side and even the media, they're just trying to figure out how to have and build good relationships with so many people. I think that's what makes it challenging. It’s fun because you have to figure out what works with each person and get them to trust you because that's how you build these relationships and tell good stories -- when the players trust you to have their best interests and the media trusts you to get them good stories or not to hide things from them. In return, they help you out when you need it, so it’s all about building different relationships.