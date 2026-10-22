Next Woman Up: Jamie Meeks, Director of Sports Nutrition for the New Orleans Saints
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
Jamie Meeks, New Orleans Saints
Position: Director of Sports Nutrition
How did you get your start in a career in sports?
I was preparing for Louisiana State University cheer tryouts during my senior year of high school. It was then that my childhood coach thought it would be a good idea if I met with a dietitian to help me really understand how food fuels me. I will say that my thoughts on nutrition and healthiness were skewed. The way the dietitian presented the information just clicked. After that meeting, I wanted to help athletes, so I looked at LSU’s website and saw it had a dietetics major. I went through the whole curriculum, and it really wasn’t sports-oriented. After graduation, I did an accredited internship and realized I still wanted to help athletes. I did pass my dietitian exam, and ultimately decided to go back to get my master’s degree in exercise physiology. Because I was a registered dietitian, I reached out to the athletic department about volunteering and counseling athletes one-on-one about nutrition. Then I began talking to teams and getting more involved. Eventually, I put together a business proposal about making it a full-time job. LSU accepted it, and I became the school’s first full-time dietitian the day after graduation.
I hit the ground running and learned as I went, and it was probably the best thing I’ve ever done. I worked with all 15 teams but emphasized the football team. I did that for about four and a half years, and during one of our pro days, I was talking to the Saints’ strength coach and director of sports medicine, who was picking my brain about dietetics. They had some consultants in previous years and eventually decided to hire a full-time dietitian, so after keeping in touch with them over that year, they asked me to interview for the position. I did and got the job, which allowed me to move back home to New Orleans.
You mentioned working with all the athletic teams at LSU, but what drew you to working with the football program specifically?
I would say the intensity of the sport and the mindset of the players. They know that every single thing they do every day is going to translate to what they do on Saturdays. Those college players also have their professional dreams in the back of their minds, and that is cool. I was helping them in the moment in college but also helping them get to that next step of the NFL. Hopefully, they took what they learned with them.
What does your role as director of sports nutrition entail?
As dietitians, we wear a lot of hats, but the main role is helping the players, whether it be one-on-one or as a team. We help them to be their best as an athlete and perform at their highest level. That’s with energy levels, body composition, hydration and fueling in general. We make sure their bodies are healthy and ready to do what is demanded of them as football players. With the rookies coming into the NFL, we help them learn their bodies in this new role. In college, they are focused on college but they have school responsibilities. The NFL is just football, so what you do in your free time in terms of nutrition plays a big role. There’s a lot of freedom and we want to make sure their bodies are prepared. At the end of their careers, we also help players transition into life outside of football.
Then when it comes to nutritional operations, a huge part is coordinating any and every meal our team eats at the facilities with our team, chefs and food service directors. I work daily with them. I’m also coordinating meals at the Superdome, on the airplane or at hotels. It’s very vital that I am organized because I am working and talking with so many different people in different parts of the country. There’s a tone of coordinating and communicating that comes with this role.
I’m also constantly collaborating with our strength and conditioning staff, our sports med staff, physicians, equipment staff -- essentially anyone who comes in contact with the athletes. We all need to be on the same page and team. We do that really well at the Saints.
Yes, you definitely wear a lot of hats. What is the most challenging part about your job?
There’s so much information out there, from social media to AI and personal trainers to family and friends, that it’s confusing to know what to trust when it comes to nutrition. What is true and what isn’t? It’s important that when I start meeting with players that I give them evidence-based information to establish that rapport and gain trust. Once you do, it’s like the angels sing because they really do come to you for everything when it comes to taking care of their bodies. So for me, it boils down to being available and consistent not just for the athlete but the human being, to show them I truly care for them inside and out.
What does your schedule look like during an NFL season?
It’s early days, so I get there between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. There are players who like to get early workouts in, so I’m usually at our fueling station in the weight room, which is also connected to my office. We spend a lot of time prepping and restocking that area, so we have everything ready for the players. I also go back and forth with the chef and food service director to make sure everything is set for the day. We might also do some body composition testing in the mornings, then a team meeting. When the players go into position group meetings, that’s when I do all of our administrative work and planning for the coming weeks. That includes reaching out to hotels and stadiums about meals. Then, we prepare for practice and spend that time on the sidelines, doing hydration and fueling, and then it’s post-practice recovery. The players go back to meetings, so we will do more admin work and meet with strength coaches and medical personnel to make sure we’re all on the same page.
With the Saints playing the first NFL game in Paris, what goes into planning for a trip of that magnitude?
Planning for that game began right after the 2025 season. Our staff did an advance trip to check out the hotel and practice fields, essentially every place we would go, along with getting the contacts of the chef, banquet coordinator and event coordinator. After the team decided that we would go to France for a week right after our Week 6 game against the New York Giants, we started the planning process. We typically spend a week in London when we play there, and that’s worked out well. With that comes a lot of logistics and a lot of meals -- a lot. We usually feed the players three or four meals in the day. I spent so much time making the menus because there’s a language barrier, so there was a lot of back and forth. I did my best to be very particular and to find a balance of foods our guys are used to and expect and foods of the French culture. Then there are logistics with the flight, customs and coordinating with the stadium for post-game food needs.
Again, it’s like piecing a puzzle together. In this job, you can’t be afraid to pick up the phone and ask for help. I am so blessed to be with this organization because when I tell people I work with the Saints, especially in New Orleans, they will drop everything to help.
This sort of planning is such an overlooked aspect, so thank you for sharing. OK, let’s continue … why do you think you've had so much success in your career?
I’m a people person, and I’m always looking to find the good in every single person. I’m genuinely interested in their personal lives and what their jobs entail. I’m just an inclusive person, so I think those relationships over the years have truly benefited me in this realm. It’s about being open to understanding how the operations work, asking questions and getting to know people from a personal to professional level. I also think being a nice, helpful person who’s willing to lend a helping hand has really helped me get where I am.
And what have you learned most about yourself?
Over the years, it feels like I have grown 20,000 layers of skin. I used to take things to heart, and it took a while for me to get over that hump. But that has benefited me for sure. I've also learned to trust myself, my knowledge and experience a little bit more. I used to have imposter syndrome like most people when they start in the professional world, and I overcame that through experience and by gaining confidence.
That's great. Let’s turn to mentorship. Do you have any mentors and what have you learned from them?
I mentioned my childhood cheer coach, Joni Shaw. She was the one who noticed I could benefit from some nutrition help and changed the direction of my life and career choice. She was always a role model to me and I still keep in touch with her. Then everyone at LSU who gave me that opportunity. They didn’t have to create a position for a young dietitian, and they opened that door for me and trusted me. Now, there are several dietitians, grad assistants and student workers in that department. It’s insane how much it’s grown, and I’m so proud to be part of that. I would also say Tavis Piattoly, a sports dietitian who was a really good resource for me and recommended that I go to grad school.
Lastly, I think all of the sport dietitians around the country because whenever I pick up the phone or send an email, everybody is so willing to assist. We want our profession to grow and everyone to see how we can benefit athletes and athletic departments.
And what advice do you have for other women looking to get into a career in a similar space?
In a male-dominated industry, I think women need to appreciate how we are different from men. We’re built different. We're wired different. We think differently. We solve problems differently. That difference in perspective is huge.
I have a lot of female dietitians or athletic trainers say to me, “I don’t know if I can do this because I really want to start a family.” Well, I have three children. I was actually pregnant during my job interview, and I told GM Mickey Loomis that I was expecting and due at the start of football season. I remember saying something about bad timing, and he said, “It’s never a bad time to have a baby.” That was the moment I knew I would accept this job if they offered it to me. It’s important for women to understand it’s possible to chase your dream professionally and embrace your motherly nature. I think there are a lot of men, especially some of the younger players, who like having that aura around.
I love that. What would you say is next in line of things you want to accomplish?
Because our profession has grown tremendously over the past 10-15 years, I want to see how much more it can grow. That's going to come from veteran dietitians giving back and putting time into the newer and younger generation of dietitians, teaching and helping them grow. I am a co-founder and now president of the Professional Football Registered Dietitian Society for the NFL. Being involved in building that society was a big deal for me. We share best practices, have a mission statement and continue our education. There are 32 ways of doing things, but the overall message and the foundation of sports nutrition is at the center of everything. The league has really acknowledged that we’re here and beneficial for our players and teams. We are pushing the profession forward and I want to make sure I have an impact on this profession when I look back one day.
I have no doubt you will. Lastly, what are you most proud of?
I’m proud of putting myself out there and asking LSU to hire me. I didn’t have a lot of experience but I was resilient. I just kept getting back up after hard days and going for it. Same thing with the NFL. It was intimidating at first, but I found that inner confidence and came back stronger every day. I’ve learned so much and am proud I went for it.