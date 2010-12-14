Next Vikings question: Where will they play Bears Monday?

Inside the Metrodome on Tuesday, work crews were laying sheets of plywood on the field to keep it dry and using several hydraulic lifts as they began tearing down pieces of the torn roof. Pat Milan, spokesman for the Sports Facilities Commission, said that five experts from Birdair Inc., the Amhert, N.Y.-based contractor that built the roof, were making a damage inspection and officials with the commission were expecting to have a set of options laid out for them later in the day.