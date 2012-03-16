Next step? Broncos and Manning may meet again

The four-time NFL MVP and top free agent of the offseason has not signed with a new team since being released March 7 by the Indianapolis Colts.
On Friday, the same plane that picked up the star quarterback for a session with Broncos brass late last week was en route to the Raleigh-Durham area, where Manning has been rehabilitating from a series of neck surgeries. Early in the morning, Broncos executive John Elway was seen at the Centennial, Colo., airport where the flight originated.
ESPN, citing anonymous sources, reports that Manning will work out for the team executives at Duke. A Broncos spokesman declined comment.
Duke coach and longtime Manning friend David Cutcliffe tells The Tennessean that Manning has made good progress throwing the football.