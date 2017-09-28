Next Gen Stats: Why Bears had to turn to Trubisky

In an offense like the Bears' with two young and legitimately dynamic running backs, the icing on the cake would be a quarterback who brings some semblance of mobility or a scrambling threat to the table. Unfortunately, Glennon provides anything but. Glennon has attempted just 3.6 percent of his passes from outside of the pocket this season, the second-lowest rate among starting quarterbacks. His statuesque style behind center was an immediate issue when Clay Matthews sacked him and forced a fumble on the Bears' opening play. Matthews registered a time to sack of 3.9 seconds, which provided Glennon plenty of moments for an out to not take that play into the dirt. Instead, the Bears found themselves in an immediate 14-0 hole when Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown to Randall Cobb moments later.