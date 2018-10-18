Next Gen Stats: Week 7 fantasy football matchups

Even though they did not show up on the road in Miami in Week 6, Chicago's front seven is obviously still nasty. The Bears are third in sack rate (9.0 percent) despite blitzing at league-low levels, per Next Gen Stats (19.6 blitz rate; fourth-lowest). Chicago is also doing a fantastic job limiting big runs, as just seven percent of rushes against them have gained 10 or more yards. That's the best clip in the NFL. The Bears don't have a single standout run defender, though. They're just doing an excellent job limiting big plays. As a whole, just 13.1 percent of runs against their feisty front have been stuffed for zero gain (or a loss), per Next Gen Stats. That's second-lowest in the NFL.