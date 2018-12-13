Next Gen Stats: Week 15 fantasy football matchups

Now, the Steelers dynamic duo has an intriguing matchup against the Patriots and Bill Belichick's constantly evolving scheme. In past meetings, Belichick has traveled a single cornerback with Antonio Brown on the perimeter and it's likely Stephon Gilmore is tasked with shadow coverage in Week 15. However, the way to beat New England remains through the interior part of the field. New England has allowed 123.6 YPG to receivers aligned out of the slot or in tight to the formation this season, eighth-most in the league. The Pats' shaky slot coverage has continued recently, too, as they've coughed up the fourth-most PPR points to interior receivers over their last four games. Pittsburgh should routinely shift both Smith-Schuster and Brown in the slot often to take advantage of New England's main deficiency.