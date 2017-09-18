Next Gen Stats recap: Giants' offense has deep issues

No Giants receiver had more than two receptions in tight coverage, so the separation issues weren't exclusive to any one player. Beckham averaged just 1.5 yards of separation on his targets, which is well off his normal standards. He ranked second in the NFL last season among No. 1 wide receivers with 2.77 yards of separation on his targets, trailing only Antonio Brown. The lack of space is notable, as the Giants weren't exactly working him downfield either, with an average of just 6.9 air yards per target. Beckham's performance, in addition to being on a pitch count, just underscores the fact we aren't yet watching him in full-fledged form. Hopefully, in the not too distant future, we'll see a Beckham that can be a threat in all areas of the field and used at all levels.