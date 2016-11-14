Next Gen Stats 'MNF' recap: Odell Beckham vs. A.J. Green

With the addition of rookie Sterling Shepard as the team's core slot receiver and the reintegration of Victor Cruz, the Giants haven't moved Odell Beckham around the formation as much as they had in his first two season. Beckham has racked up half of his yardage when lined up at left wide, which is up from previous seasons. In this win over the Bengals, the Giants found success by utilizing Beckham in multiple spots. His production was nearly even in all four of the wide receiver positions: