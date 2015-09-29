Next Gen Stats: Lockett soon to get Hester treatment

Give credit to new coordinator Kyle Shanahan as well. The Falcons are averaging 29.7 points and 411.7 yards per game, with Shanahan overhauling a blocking scheme that had failed establish a rushing attack in Atlanta since Michael Turner's prime. Think fullbacks are dinosaurs? Per Next Gen Stats, the Falcons have averaged 6.7 yards per carry with two backs on the field this season. Patrick DiMarco will merit Pro Bowl consideration for this kind of blocking.