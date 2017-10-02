Next Gen Stats: Kareem Hunt outpacing 2016 Elliott

Hunt has consistently drawn that extra attention this year, seeing a stacked box on 32.4 percent of his carries. Through the first month of the 2017 campaign, it's been no damper to his ability. Hunt averages 8.0 yards per carry when facing stacked boxes this year, second-highest among backs with 20-plus carries. However, it's worth noting that Washington gave him the most trouble thus far in his NFL career. The Redskins stacked the box on 38.1 percent of Hunt's carries and he averaged just 1.9 yards per carry on those plays. Again, if this is truly going to be an Elliott 2016-type season for Hunt, Hunt will need to produce closer to his previous level in this regard.