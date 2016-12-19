Next Gen Stats: Cam Newton foils Norman's revenge

Of course, the product hasn't always been quite that good for the Panthers' secondary in 2016, outside of Bradberry who has shown flashes of an emerging star in every game he has played. Yet, finding gems like these two is what gave Gettleman the confidence to move on from the cornerback who thrusted himself into the national spotlight in 2015. It's no knock to Norman, and perhaps that still might have been the wrong move, but Bradberry and Worley were up to the task against one of the NFL's high-flying passing offenses Monday.