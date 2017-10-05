Next Gen Stats: Bucs' Doug Martin debuts at peak level

Martin was tackled for a loss on just one of his 13 carries. Otherwise, he offered a steadying presence for a Buccaneers offense that, despite all their talent, has yet to truly hit its stride. Steady isn't the adjective often associated with Martin's career, whose ups and downs might be more pronounced than any NFL player in recent memory. Yet, if there's one truth we know for sure it's that his peaks are up in the stratosphere of the best running backs in the game. After a strong showing in the preseason and what we witnessed tonight, it looks like Martin's in for one of his peak seasons.