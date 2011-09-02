Newton will learn the game more than the game learns him

So Newton won't be told to never play on the move, but he will be coached to read through his progressions if he has to buy time by scrambling. Vick and McNabb learned to do that, as has Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger. When all else fails, running is an option. Newton has to learn that can't be his first option. Not only will defenses tee off, but his teammates who could be wide open or who are holding off pass rushers for him to make plays with his arm will grow weary.