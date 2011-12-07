Newton, Tebow prove spread option will work in the NFL

The NFL always will be a drop-back passing league and there always will be a huge value in having Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers. But adding a franchise quarterback is never easy. Is Josh Freeman one? Matt Ryan? Mark Sanchez? For me, all three have weaknesses in their game, just like Tebow and Newton. What becomes critical when having a quarterback who might not be able to carry the team to victory is developing a scheme that highlights his strengths and hides his weaknesses. Isn't that what the Broncos and Panthers are doing? For clarity purposes, it is easier to examine the changes in the scheme to benefit Newton or Tebow than to see what Jets offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has to do to protect Sanchez. Those take a trained eye to see. Schottenheimer knows Sanchez does not read the progression well, so with each call, Schottenheimer makes the decision for Sanchez. Sometimes Schottenheimer is right, sometimes wrong, which explains the inconsistency of the Jets passing game.