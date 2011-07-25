Newton set to report to Panthers while agents negotiate deal

Published: Jul 25, 2011 at 06:18 PM

Tony Paige, Bus Cook and Chitta Mallik -- the agents for No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Newton -- are scheduled to begin contract negotiations Tuesday with the Carolina Panthers to have the quarterback signed as soon as possible, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Newton is expected to report to the Panthers' facility in Charlotte on Tuesday while his deal is being negotiated. The parameters of the new rookie wage system will allow the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to sign a four-year deal in the range of $22.3 million with a $14.3 million option for the fifth year.

There is minor room for negotiations, but the new system shouldn't make the contract too complicated.

To compare, without the rookie wage system in place last year, No. 1 pick Sam Bradford signed a deal that could pay him a maximum of $78 million over six years with $50 million guaranteed from St. Louis Rams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

