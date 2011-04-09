Newton receives Gruden's endorsement after personal workout

Gruden, a former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst, put the Auburn quarterback through passing drills Friday and came away impressed, telling *The Tampa Tribune* "I think Cam Newton's the best player in the country."
"I agree with the Heisman Trophy people that gave him the award," said Gruden, the famously quarterback-minded ex-coach of the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "He's got everything I'm looking for."
But do the Carolina Panthers, who own the No. 1 overall pick, agree with Gruden? Panthers coach Ron Riverasaid Friday that the team is beginning to narrow its candidates for the top selection in the April 28-30 draft.
"To some degree, I'd like to go No. 1," Newton said after the 20-minute workout at the University of South Florida. "The most important thing is to come out each day and get better. That's what I can control. ... I can't control where I get picked."
Gruden's praise of Newton came just days after coach Marvin Lewis, whose Cincinnati Bengals own the No. 4 pick, backed the quarterback's credentials. Lewis said Newton is "a real fine NFL prospect" who has "kind of had that 'it,' been that kind of guy for awhile."