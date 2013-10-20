Newton, Panthers roll Rams in tilt marred by flags

Published: Oct 20, 2013 at 09:39 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton completed 15 of 17 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers defeated the St. Louis Rams 30-15 in a heated game Sunday.

The Rams (3-4) lost their cool with several personal foul penalties - and then lost quarterback Sam Bradford to an apparent left knee injury late in the fourth quarter.

The extent of the injury is unknown.

Bradford was running toward the sideline when he was pushed out of bounds by safety Mike Mitchell and came up holding his left knee. He was carted to the locker room.

Panthers quarterback Captain Munnerlyn intercepted Bradford on the game's first play and returned it 35 yards for a score. Bradford had a long TD pass called back on a penalty.

The Rams were flagged for five personal fouls and Chris Long was ejected for throwing a punch.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Cam Newton's performance against the Rams with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Three keys to Eagles meeting lofty expectations; why Ravens' historic preseason win streak matters

Are the Eagles ready to meet high expectations in the 2022 NFL season? Bucky Brooks identifies three questions that will determine Philly's fate. Plus, a look at why the Ravens' incredible preseason win streak matters and the trend that will be keeping defensive coordinators up at night.

news

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will return to TV as a college football analyst on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on starting role: 'I just have to be myself'

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is in line to start the first 11 games of the season following Deshaun Watson's suspension. Brissett told reporters on Friday that his plan in his new role is to just be himself.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19

Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE