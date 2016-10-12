Newton limited in practice, still in concussion protocol

The Panthers franchise quarterback was limited in his return to practice Wednesday as he continued to work through concussion protocol, coach Ron Rivera said. Newton arrived on a cart with his cleats and helmet in tow, putting him possibly on track to play Sunday against the Saints minus any setbacks.
Newton missed the team's Monday night loss to the Buccaneers with the concussion he suffered in Week 4 against the Falcons. We'll need to hear more from coach Ron Rivera about how much Cam participated, but Wednesday's return is a dose of good news for a team searching for hope.
Eight months removed from their appearance in Super Bowl 50, the Panthers are 1-4 and looking for answers in the NFC South. Their rapid tumble is one of the early season's great surprises, but getting Newton back in the fold will only help.