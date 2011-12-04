Newton leads countless owners to fantasy postseason

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 10:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Who was the Fantasy Player of the Week? Vote on the top performers and decide!

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers

Has there been a better waiver-wire addition in fantasy land than Newton, maybe ever? The rookie continued to dominate the competition in Week 13, throwing for 204 yards, rushing for 56 yards and posting 27 yards as a receiver to go along with four touchdowns in a win over the Buccaneers. The Auburn product scored on three runs of 1 yard and a pass of 19 yards to Legedu Naanee. He'll face the Atlanta Falcons next.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

It's almost unfair to include Rodgers in the voting for our top fantasy player, because he's among the best performers week in and week out. He was impressive against the New York Giants, throwing for 369 yards with four touchdowns in a 38-35 win. His scores came on passes of 12, 13, 20 and 7 yards, two of which went to veteran Donald Driver. Rodgers now has a ridiculous 39 total touchdowns this season. He faces the Oakland Raiders in Week 14.

Shonn Greene, RB, Jets

It's hard to trust anyone in a Jets uniform when it comes to fantasy football, but Greene rewarded those owners who kept the faith in him this week. The Iowa product recorded 114 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Washington Redskins. Greene, who found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, finished with 29.40 fantasy points on NFL.com. That was his best total of the season. Greene faces the Kansas City Chiefs next.

Chris Johnson, RB, Titans

He's back! After a terrible first half of the season, Johnson has turned on the fantasy afterburners with huge performances in three of his last four games. That includes a monster stat line against Buffalo, as Johnson put up 153 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in a win over the Bills. His scores, which came on runs of 48 and 4 yards, give him a total of four on the season. Johnson goes up against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

Percy Harvin, WR, Vikings

The absence of Adrian Peterson has hurt the championship aspirations of countless owners, but Harvin sure has stepped up his level of production in A.D.'s absence. The Florida product went for 156 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns against the Broncos. Harvin, who scored on passes of 52 and 48 yards from Christian Ponder, has now posted a combined 61.50 fantasy points in the last three weeks. He'll next face the Detroit Lions on the road.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyrod Taylor on role with Texans: 'It's a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to go out and lead'

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿'s tenure with the Texans isn't even three months old. But his circumstances couldn't be more familiar. While relationships with the coaching staff were a big draw for the journeyman QB, the expected vacancy at his position was paramount.
news

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett pleased with Jordan Love's decision-making, accuracy: 'All those things have definitely been better'

As Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers carries on and whether the all-time great will return or not remains an unknown, Jordan Love has been getting needed experience and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is a fan of what he's seen in particular aspects of Love's burgeoning game. 
news

Frank Gore waiting for 'right situation' before considering retirement

At 38 years old, it would be totally unsurprising if ﻿Frank Gore﻿ called it quits. He's just not ready to do that yet. The free-agent RB is preparing as if he'll play somewhere this fall.
news

Buccaneers QBs coach Clyde Christensen: 'I don't think' Tom Brady was 100% last year

Tom Brady was undoubtedly the difference in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl march last season. And he wasn't even at his best. Buccaneers QBs coach Clyde Christensen says he doesn't think TB12 was 100% last year because of a nagging knee injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW