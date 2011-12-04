Newton leads countless owners to fantasy postseason

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
Has there been a better waiver-wire addition in fantasy land than Newton, maybe ever? The rookie continued to dominate the competition in Week 13, throwing for 204 yards, rushing for 56 yards and posting 27 yards as a receiver to go along with four touchdowns in a win over the Buccaneers. The Auburn product scored on three runs of 1 yard and a pass of 19 yards to Legedu Naanee. He'll face the Atlanta Falcons next.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
It's almost unfair to include Rodgers in the voting for our top fantasy player, because he's among the best performers week in and week out. He was impressive against the New York Giants, throwing for 369 yards with four touchdowns in a 38-35 win. His scores came on passes of 12, 13, 20 and 7 yards, two of which went to veteran Donald Driver. Rodgers now has a ridiculous 39 total touchdowns this season. He faces the Oakland Raiders in Week 14.
Shonn Greene, RB, Jets
It's hard to trust anyone in a Jets uniform when it comes to fantasy football, but Greene rewarded those owners who kept the faith in him this week. The Iowa product recorded 114 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Washington Redskins. Greene, who found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, finished with 29.40 fantasy points on NFL.com. That was his best total of the season. Greene faces the Kansas City Chiefs next.
Chris Johnson, RB, Titans
He's back! After a terrible first half of the season, Johnson has turned on the fantasy afterburners with huge performances in three of his last four games. That includes a monster stat line against Buffalo, as Johnson put up 153 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in a win over the Bills. His scores, which came on runs of 48 and 4 yards, give him a total of four on the season. Johnson goes up against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.
Percy Harvin, WR, Vikings
The absence of Adrian Peterson has hurt the championship aspirations of countless owners, but Harvin sure has stepped up his level of production in A.D.'s absence. The Florida product went for 156 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns against the Broncos. Harvin, who scored on passes of 52 and 48 yards from Christian Ponder, has now posted a combined 61.50 fantasy points in the last three weeks. He'll next face the Detroit Lions on the road.
