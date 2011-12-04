Newton carries Panthers past Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. -- Cam Newton ran for three touchdowns to set the NFL single-season record for rushing TDs by a quarterback, leading the Carolina Panthers to a 38-19 rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner scored the 11th, 12th and 13th TDs of his career on a trio of 1-yard runs. The rookie also had a reception to set up a touchdown and threw a pass to Legedu Naanee to finish one of Carolina's three scoring drives of 80-plus yards.
The Panthers (4-8) have doubled their victory total for last season. Tampa Bay (4-8) has lost six straight and seven of eight following a 3-1 start.
The Bucs played without quarterback Josh Freeman, who sat out with an injury to his throwing shoulder.
