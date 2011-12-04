Newton carries Panthers past Buccaneers

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 07:22 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Cam Newton ran for three touchdowns to set the NFL single-season record for rushing TDs by a quarterback, leading the Carolina Panthers to a 38-19 rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner scored the 11th, 12th and 13th TDs of his career on a trio of 1-yard runs. The rookie also had a reception to set up a touchdown and threw a pass to Legedu Naanee to finish one of Carolina's three scoring drives of 80-plus yards.

The Panthers (4-8) have doubled their victory total for last season. Tampa Bay (4-8) has lost six straight and seven of eight following a 3-1 start.

The Bucs played without quarterback Josh Freeman, who sat out with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five biggest wild cards at QB in 2021: Packers' Jordan Love ready for spotlight?

Is Jordan Love about to be thrust into action? Will Tua Tagovailoa take a big step in Year 2? Jeffri Chadiha examines the five biggest wild cards at quarterback in 2021.
news

Longtime Steelers broadcaster Tunch Ilkin retiring to fight ALS

Longtime Steelers broadcaster Tunch Ilkin, who played for Pittsburgh from 1980-1993, is retiring to devote time to his battle with ALC. 
news

Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation to honor Ozzie Newsome by donating $4M to Maryland's four HBCUs

The Baltimore Ravens will honor former longtime general manager and Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome by making a $4 million gift in his name to Maryland's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
news

Patrick Mahomes coming off surgery: 'If there was a game (today), I'd be able to play in it, I think'

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ is indeed ahead of schedule in his rehab from offseason toe surgery. The Chiefs QB went so far as to say that he'd be on the field if the season opened today.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW