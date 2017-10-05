Around the NFL

Newton apologizes for comments to female reporter

Published: Oct 05, 2017 at 02:19 PM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton apologized Thursday for using words that were "extremely degrading and disrespectful to women" when he responded to a question asked Wednesday by Jourdan Rodrigue, a reporter for The Charlotte Observer, that "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes."

Newton issued his apology via a video posted to Twitter:

After careful thought, I understand my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women, and to be honest, that was not my intentions. And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you. I'm a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. I take ownership to everything that comes with that, and what I did was extremely unacceptable. I'm a father to two beautiful daughters, and at their age, I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be. The fact that during this whole process, I've already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realize that the joke was really on me. I've learned a valuable lesson from this. To the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well. Don't be like me. Be better than me. To the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms, super moms, to the daughters, the sisters and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope that you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me.

Newton has received heavy criticism for the remarks made to Rodrigue during a news conference Wednesday, which have affected his relationship with sponsors.

Panthers spokesperson Steven Drummond issued a statement Wednesday stating, "I have spoken with Jourdan and Cam and I know they had a conversation where he expressed regret for using those words. We strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable to everyone covering the team."

Panthers coach Ron Rivera acknowledged Newton said something "he shouldn't have said."

Rodrigue released a statement Wednesday regarding Newton's comments.

"This afternoon, I did my job as an NFL beat writer and asked Cam Newton a question about one of his receivers. I was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs," Rodrigue said.

"I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments."

After Newton's comment became a national storyline, three past tweets of Rodrigue's came to light in which she was racially insensitive. Rodrigue posted an apology Thursday morning on Twitter.

Per the NFL, "The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially a free agent after clearing waivers

Veteran wideout Antonio Brown cleared waivers on Friday, officially making it possible for him to sign with a team of his choosing in the months ahead after being released by the Buccaneers.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) questionable vs. Rams; Shanahan declines to reveal 49ers' starting QB

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is questionable to play with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hanging above a must-win game for a club seeking to grab the last available playoff spot in the NFC. Shanahan would not reveal San Francisco's likely starter for Week 18.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, CB Trevon Diggs, S Jayron Kearse ruled out vs. Eagles

If the NFC East champion Cowboys are to improve their playoff seeding on the final weekend of the season, they'll have to do it without three key performers. RB Tony Pollard, CB ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ and safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ will not travel with the team and have been ruled out for Saturday against Philadelphia.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7

With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain, ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ will get the starting nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games for the Ravens. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jaguars to interview Alabama OC Bill O'Brien for HC vacancy next week

Add former Texans coach Bill O'Brien to the extensive list of potential hires for the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy. The club plans to interview O'Brien, now the OC at Alabama, next week following the Crimson Tide's appearance in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Kevin Byard says Titans seek No. 1 seed, 'revenge' vs. Texans: 'We know what's at stake'

With a win over Houston, Tennessee will secure the conference's top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Safety ﻿Kevin Byard﻿ earned his second Pro Bowl selection this season and is fully aware of how important Sunday can be for the Titans.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt aware of historic opportunity ahead of him Sunday: 'I only get one chance at this'

In 2020, it appeared as if T.J. Watt would take home the Defensive Player of the Year award his older brother, J.J., has won three times. Then, Aaron Donald swooped in to take the award for the third time in his career. This time around, there might not be room for Donald to steal Watt's shine.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater not planning to retire after season-ending concussion

Two concussions punctuated ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s season, but as far as he's concerned, they won't be the period on the end of his career. The Broncos QB is undeterred by what has been a trying seventh pro season, and intends to be back in 2022, be it in Denver or elsewhere.
news

Jets OC Mike LaFleur takes '100 percent' of blame for strange fourth-down call in loss to Buccaneers

New York was in line to pull off quite an upset on Sunday at MetLife Stadium and had the defending Super Bowl champions on the ropes. The Jets might have been able to take it the full distance if their offensive play-caller had communicated better.
news

What to watch for in Saturday Week 18 doubleheader: Chiefs at Broncos; Cowboys at Eagles

A Week 18 doubleheader begins with the Chiefs facing the host Broncos and is followed by the Cowboys taking on the Eagles. 
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 49ers: 'They've had our number ... but they don't have mind control over us'

San Francisco has won the last five meetings with Los Angeles, but the Rams have won their last five games and are looking to clinch the NFC West. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey admits the Niners have "had our number," but his team is going into Sunday "confident."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW