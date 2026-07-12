News & Notes from Around the NFL: Dolphins' Patrick Paul aspires to be president; Micah Parsons not happy with perceived Jordan Love slight

It might be the NFL's slower season before training camps commence, but there's still plenty of football happenings on the field, off the field and Around the NFL.
Here's a look at some odds and ends from the week that was:
A Dolphin in office?!!? Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul believes his squad will surprise some people in 2026. Far more surprising than a Miami resurgence is what Paul aspires to become after his NFL days are over.
He wants to be elected to the highest office in the United States of America.
"One thing I want them to know is that I'm going to fight my hardest to become president one day," Paul told former teammate Terron Armstead on The Set, when asked what's one thing the world should know about him. "So, I want them to know that."
Not stopping there, Paul said he "might try to do Nigeria also."
"It's possible," he said. "I can do it legally, so why not?"
Speaking to a stunned Armstead, Paul made it clear it was a "real goal."
It's not a new dream for the offensive tackle, either.
"It's kind of been a thing growing up honestly," he said. "A lot of my family was in politics."
Paul was born in Texas, has lived in Nigeria and has roots in England. He's a worldly thinker with 34 games' worth of NFL experience so far.
Making it to the NFL is a big enough dream for most players, but the 6-foot-7, 320-pounder has some mighty large ambitions awaiting after his gridiron days have concluded.
Top 100 countdown under way; Micah miffed at QB's spot. The latest reveals for the annual NFL Top 100 came Friday with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers at No. 71 and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love voted into the No. 72 slot, a four-spot drop from last year and a massive fall from his rankings debut in 2024 at No. 34. Love's newest teammate, Micah Parsons, took umbrage.
"71 players in the NFL aren't better than Jordan Love!" Parsons posted on social media. Parsons disagreeing with how the Top 100 is playing out isn't a first, nor will it likely be the last. The annual unveiling is well underway, with players 100-91, 90-81 and 80-71 announced in each of the previous three weeks, beginning on June 22. The countdown to No. 1 will serve as an appetizer for the 2026 season as it goes all the way up to Friday, Sept. 4. As players vote on the rankings, it's an honor to make the squad, but, where you're slotted can clearly ruffle some feathers. Player No. 70 will be unveiled Monday at 10 a.m. ET. Check back on NFL.com!
Grapplers with NFL ties. At this time two years ago, former NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson was preparing for training camp with the Buffalo Bills. Having never played organized football before, Steveson's odds were long and he didn't make the cut. He's certainly landed on his feet, though. Steveson made his UFC debut on Saturday in Las Vegas, improving to 4-0 in mixed martial arts with a knockout of Elisha Ellison at 2:31 of the first round.
"I'm honored," Steveson said in the octagon after the fight. "Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Steveson's won each of his four professional bouts via first-round stoppage. Against Ellison (5-3, 0-2 in UFC), he was the largest betting favorite on Saturday's UFC 329 card.
It was a smashing UFC debut for Steveson, though it wasn't flawless as the all-time great wrestler elected to keep the fight standing, ate some decent shot from Ellison and ultimately prevailed in the banger.
In the predetermined world of combat sports, two former NFL players, A.J. Francis and Quinn Ojinnaka, better known these days as "Moose," are set to face off Thursday night on AMC’s TNA IMPACT!
It's an age-old gridiron rivalry played out in the squared circle.
Francis was a defensive lineman who saw game action with the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Washington from 2015-2017.
Ojinnaka was a guard who played for the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Rams from 2006-2012.
We'll see who wins this battle in the trenches on Thursday.
What we're reading: By the end of the month, training camp will be in full swing. Thus, NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman, Bobby Kownack, Kevin Patra and Nick Shook offered up a team-by-team, division-by-division breakdown of the top storylines for every AFC team in training camp.
The health of Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes will no doubt command the summer news cycle in the AFC West, per Kownack, while it should be much the same for Daniel Jones, according to Patra, who points out that in Tennessee, it's all about the maturation of Cam Ward. A head coach not named John Harbaugh is on the Ravens sidelines for the first time since 2007, and how the Jesse Minter era begins is a no-brainer for the top storyline with the Ravens, who might be the favorite in a new-look AFC North that also features new eras commencing in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, per Shook. Over in the AFC East, Joe Brady's first training camp helming the Bills, the Dolphins' huge offensive overhaul, the Jets defense improving upon a disastrous showing and the reigning AFC champions adding A.J. Brown to the Patriots' offensive charge earned Bergman’s top spots.
What's coming up: Make sure you're caught up with the AFC previews as NFL.com continues its preview tour around the NFC this week from Monday through Thursday.
What we're listening to: In the latest "NFL Daily Podcast," The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue and Kevin Fishbain are joined by NFL Network's Patrick Claybon to offer "Marketing pitches to all 32 NFL teams." Among the highlights are Fishbain's "Let's make Skyline Chili sexy again," Bengals tagline, Rodrigue's, "Let's get ready for 20-27," for the Browns, and Claybon's "Earning back your trust," for the Cowboys after trading away their best defensive player (Micah Parsons). Click here to listen to them all.
Last word: Perhaps the most eye-opening quote to emerge this past week came from Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who's eyeing an extension that not only puts him atop the list of highest-paid OTs, but puts him in the same area code as the pass rushers he's blocking.
"My mindset is to be the $40 million man," Johnson said.
Washington Commanders tackle Laremy Tunsil is currently leader in the trenches at $30.1 million per season. Tunsil's a five-time Pro Bowler. Johnson's yet to get to a Pro Bowl in his three seasons with the Cardinals. Johnson garnered an impressive 78.1 overall grade from PFF this past season, which was outside the top 30 for all offensive linemen.