News & Notes from Around the NFL: Dolphins' Patrick Paul aspires to be president; Micah Parsons not happy with perceived Jordan Love slight

The health of Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes will no doubt command the summer news cycle in the AFC West, per Kownack, while it should be much the same for Daniel Jones, according to Patra, who points out that in Tennessee, it's all about the maturation of Cam Ward. A head coach not named John Harbaugh is on the Ravens sidelines for the first time since 2007, and how the Jesse Minter era begins is a no-brainer for the top storyline with the Ravens, who might be the favorite in a new-look AFC North that also features new eras commencing in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, per Shook. Over in the AFC East, Joe Brady's first training camp helming the Bills, the Dolphins' huge offensive overhaul, the Jets defense improving upon a disastrous showing and the reigning AFC champions adding A.J. Brown to the Patriots' offensive charge earned Bergman’s top spots.