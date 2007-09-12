News & Notes from around the league

Why is Tuesday so important? Tuesday is the players' day off in the NFL and it's the time club executives can work out free agents early in the morning and make the decision to sign him or not. Philadelphia return man Reno Mahe may have thought his NFL career was over, but when he watched the errors in the return game that cost the Eagles a win in Green Bay, he knew his phone would ring. Coaches don't want to hear about big-play ability when the ball is on the ground. They want ball security first and Eagles head coach Andy Reid is no different.