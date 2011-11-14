News for Vikings secondary gets worse: Winfield breaks clavicle

Published: Nov 14, 2011 at 05:00 PM

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield, who returned to the lineup for Monday night's game against Green Bay after recovering from a neck injury, suffered a broken clavicle against the Packers and is likely out for the season.

Vikings coach Leslie Frazier delivered the bad news after his team dropped a 45-7 decision to the Packers.

Winfield's injury is a particularly troublesome development for the secondary-depleted Vikings, who are already without their top cover corner, Chris Cook, who is out indefinitely as he deals with a felony charge of domestic assault.

Also, Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder's left hand was stepped on Monday night, but Ponder said X-rays were negative and he's fine. ESPN reported that safety Husain Abdullah suffered a concussion.

