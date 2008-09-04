Newman's injury could turn Jones into starter for Cowboys

Published: Sep 04, 2008 at 01:48 PM

IRVING, Texas -- Call him Adam Jones or Pacman. Maybe even call him a starter.

Because the Dallas Cowboys are wary of cornerback Terence Newman's groin injury, there's a chance Jones will make his Dallas debut as part of the starting lineup Sunday in Cleveland.

"Yeah, if we didn't start Newman, Adam Jones would start," coach Wade Phillips said Thursday.

Even if Newman can play and starts, he's likely to get more rest than usual -- which still means more playing time for Jones in his first NFL game since the finale of the 2006 season, when he was with Tennessee.

"I don't have a preference," Phillips said. "I wouldn't want to hold back Adam if that was the case. I feel good about how he's played and he is ready to play."

Newman missed nearly all of training camp, and the entire preseason, while dealing with a slightly torn groin muscle. He returned to practice last week and was listed as fully going through drills Wednesday. On Thursday, however, he was listed as limited participation.

Phillips said there was no setback, just a mistake in the way Newman was listed Wednesday. Phillips said Newman did the same thing both days.

"I don't definitely say he'll play. It looks good for him right now. But we'll see where he is tomorrow," Phillips said. "I don't think he's completely back yet. We're being cautious and I think that's the right thing to do."

Newman missed the first two games last season because of a foot injury. The Cowboys eased him back into action, bringing him off the bench each of the next two games.

"We learned last year about Terence that you need to bring him along slowly when he's missed (time) rather than just throwing him in there," Phillips said. "We kind of winged him in last year and that's pretty much the same process right now. ... It could be that situation (again). Or it might be that he plays the whole game. I don't have a feel for it yet. We'll see how he did after today's practice and if we're going to limit him some tomorrow or not."

Rookie Orlando Scandrick would replace Newman as covering the slot receiver in nickel packages.

Having Jones, Scandrick and first-round pick Mike Jenkins gives Dallas far more cornerback depth than last season. However, Phillips said that won't be a factor in deciding Newman's status.

"It's him, how he is," Phillips said. "It's not whether we have a replacement for him or not, it's how we think he can do, whether he can help the team or not on Sunday."

