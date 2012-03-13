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Newman released after 9 years as Cowboys starter

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 11:22 AM

IRVING, Texas (AP) - As expected, cornerback Terence Newman is done with the Dallas Cowboys after nine seasons as a starter.

Newman was released Tuesday, a long-anticipated move announced by the team only minutes after free agency began. The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback was scheduled to count more than $8 million against the salary cap in 2012.

The team also released kicker David Buehler.

Tenders were placed by the Cowboys on two exclusive rights free agents, defensive end Clifton Geathers and offensive tackle Jermey Parnell.

Dallas is looking to upgrade its secondary, and one of its targets is free agent cornerback Brandon Carr, who played the past four seasons for Kansas City.

The 33-year-old Newman, who went to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009, started 131 of his 133 games after the Cowboys took him with the fifth overall pick in 2003 out of Kansas State. He leaves with 558 career tackles and 32 interceptions.

Newman appeared in all 16 games six times for the Cowboys. He missed the first two games last season with a groin injury, and missed six games with a similar injury in 2008. Newman had 53 tackles with four tackles last season, but became the target of opposing teams late in the season. He had a career-high 79 tackles in 2010.

Buehler was primarily a kickoff specialist for the Cowboys, but missed most of last season with a groin injury.

A fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2009, Buehler played in 36 career games for the Cowboys with 60 touchbacks. He made 24 of 32 field goals, 42 of 44 extra points and had 19 tackles on special teams.

Buehler played only four games last season before being placed on injured reserve Nov. 10. In 2009, Buehler led the NFL and set a single-season Cowboys record with 29 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Rookie Dan Bailey became the primary kicker last season. He made 32 of 37 field goals and all 39 extra points.

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