Newman-Johnson one of Week 3's key matchups

Jay Cutler was the 11th overall pick in the 2006 draft, but until this year has not lived up to the potential people have seen in him. He threw 26 interceptions last year as the Bears finished 7-9. Under new offensive coordinator Mike Martz, he is 2-0 this year. He leads the NFL with a 121.2 passer rating. When he has a 100 or better passer rating he is 17-0. He possesses excellent size and athletic ability for the position, which is really important when you play in the wind at Chicago. His quick release and rocket arm give him a physical advantage, and now that he is making better decisions, he is tough to stop (check out the play on Sunday vs. Dallas when he audibled out of a blitz and threw a TD to Greg Olsen).