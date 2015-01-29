New York Times: NFL focuses on Heads Up Football, moms clinics

Published: Jan 29, 2015 at 05:55 AM

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:

  • The New York Times looked at the NFL and USA Football's focus on moms through clinics and the Heads Up Football program, talking to Heads Up Football manager Mike Haynes.
  • USA Football reported on how an Indiana league is relying on Heads Up Football for coaching education, player safety and parent confidence.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

