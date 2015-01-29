New York Times: NFL focuses on Heads Up Football, moms clinics

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:
- The New York Times looked at the NFL and USA Football's focus on moms through clinics and the Heads Up Football program, talking to Heads Up Football manager Mike Haynes.
- USA Today's High School Sports published a Q&A with USA Football senior director Garrett Shea about the organization's upcoming events, including the International Bowl.
- USA Football reported on how an Indiana league is relying on Heads Up Football for coaching education, player safety and parent confidence.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor