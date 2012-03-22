New York sure to test Tebow, on and off the field

"What I think (being in New York) will show is the steadiness of his faith, and that's what many have tried to question," said Joe Price, a professor in the religious studies department at Whittier College. "If he succeeds in New York, it's not just because he's north of Colorado Springs and within arm's reach of Focus on the Family. He's right there within arm's reach of Manhattan, a very different culture. But if his faith is expressed in the same way, winning and losing, that really identifies the authenticity and the depth of his faith."