New York Jets' worst move of 2012? Not firing Rex Ryan

He looks especially bad when one considers how the San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills closed out their seasons. Like the Jets, the Chargers and Bills were merely playing out the string over the final few weeks, but unlike the Jets, the Chargers and the Bills kept fighting. In Week 16, San Diego had to travel to the East Coast to face the Jets for an early start; the Bolts easily could have quit. Instead, they sacked McElroy 11 times in a 27-17 win. However, both the Chargers and Bills fired head coaches Norv Turner and Chan Gailey, respectively.