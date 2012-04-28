New York Jets' Wayne Hunter battling for starting RT spot

The New York Jets went defensive end, wideout and outside linebacker with their first three picks of the 2012 NFL Draft, but right tackle Wayne Hunter is in danger of losing his starting spot despite no rookie competition.
Jets general manager Mike Tannenabaum said Friday night, via the New York Daily News, that Hunter "is competing for a position."
"There are a number of young players on our offensive line that we're excited to see," Tannenbaum added. "Having Wayne Hunter back for another year ... he'll still be competing for a position here. We have three young guys we like in Caleb (Schlauderaff), Austin (Howard) and Vlad (Ducasse), so we'll see how that goes."
Hunter reportedly has been on thin ice throughout the offseason. The Daily News reported in March that the Jets had floated Hunter on the trade market and actually was in trade discussions with at least one NFC team.
"Wayne's our right tackle now and that's going to be something we continue to look at," Tannenbaum said. "The offensive line is something we'll continue to monitor over here over the next few weeks. As we will at all positions, when we get through the draft, we'll evaluate the depth chart."
The Jets currently hold three picks in the sixth round and two in the seventh. The fourth round of the NFL Draft will begin Saturday at noon ET.