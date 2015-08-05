New York Jets training camp: Todd Bowles leads new-look team

1) The Jets spent big in the offseason, but can wiggle out of just about any of their big new contracts within two years (with Darrelle Revis being the key exception). So why did they spend? Given the realities of the market they play in, and how they want to bring players along, the new men in charge felt it was in their best interest to be as competitive as possible in Year 1. Also, a dry spell in drafting in some recent years left them without many players on the roster to reward with new deals, and the salary floor creates a use-it-or-lose-it reality. So most of the new guys' deals are, in essence, placeholders on the cap, with the hope being that young players will be drafted, come up through the system and take those big-money spots a couple years down the line. "You need some older guys coming in for the first few two or three years, while the young guys learn to become professional and learn the system. And you hopefully continue drafting well, hopefully you have a good nucleus for you ballclub," new coach Todd Bowles told me. "That's basically what we're trying to do."