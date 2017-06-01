Around the NFL

New York Jets trade Calvin Pryor to Cleveland Browns

Published: Jun 01, 2017 at 02:02 AM

After drafting safeties with their first- and second-round picks this year, the Jets no longer had a need for 2014 first-rounder Calvin Pryor.

The depth and change in defensive direction allowed for Thursday's trade, which sent Pryor to the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who first reported the development.

In return, the Browns are sending back linebacker Demario Davis, whom the Browns signed in free agency last year -- away from the Jets. The Browns later confirmed the trade agreement.

"Calvin is a young, experienced safety that has upside," said Sashi Brown, executive vice president of football operations for the Browns. "We are pleased to be able to add him to our defensive back room and just like every player we acquire, we expect him to come in with a hard-working mindset ready to compete. Demario is a guy that we developed the utmost respect for in his time with our team, not only as a professional but also as a person. We appreciate all he did for our organization in his time in Cleveland."

The move was not surprising given that the Jets were likely searching for a trade partner for months. Pryor, per the New York Post, was practicing with third and fourth-string defensive players during offseason training activities this week.

Pryor started 15 games for the Jets last season, breaking up six passes, forcing a fumble and adding 43 solo tackles.

The odd component is watching Davis head back to New York. In a way, it defines the Jets' desperation to get Pryor off the roster. Davis was a player apparently not worth the two years and $8 million the Browns signed him for back in early March last year in the Jets' eyes. Now, he could find himself working back into the starting lineup. Davis started 15 games for Cleveland last year with two sacks and 59 solo tackles. Before that, he was a 16-game starter for the Jets each of the last three years.

So it goes in the NFL where the new Browns regime has established itself as one of the league's more enjoyable wheeler and dealers. After stripping the roster of all their dead weight like Justin Gilbert and Barkevious Mingo via trade, they acquired Brock Osweiler from the Texans and now Pryor from the Jets.

Pryor would seem to be a better fit for new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' hard-hitting scheme. He joins first-round pick Jabrill Peppers and an array of younger draft picks in the defensive backfield.

