New York Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB vs. Cardinals with Sam Darnold injured

﻿Joe Flacco﻿ will start his first game of 2020.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the New York Jets are expected to ride with Flacco as the starting quarterback this week against the Arizona Cardinals, per a source informed of the situation.

The news comes as little surprise with ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ unable to practice due to a sprained AC joint.

Coach Adam Gase confirmed Flacco will start, and Darnold won't practice, terming the third-year pro "week-to-week."

Flacco missed the beginning of the season due to the neck injury that prematurely ended his 2019 campaign. In his first game dressing last week, he subbed in briefly after Darnold got injured. Flacco threw two passes, completing both for 16 yards in four offensive snaps before Darnold returned to finish the contest. Gang Green will be more cautious this week with the young QB.