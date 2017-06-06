Around the NFL

New York Jets to part ways with wideout Eric Decker

Published: Jun 06, 2017 at 12:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The housecleaning in Florham Park rages on.

Hours after New York released veteran linebacker David Harris, Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan told reporters Tuesday the Jets will release wide receiver Eric Decker if they can't trade him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the team's latest roster-gutting maneuver.

While chopping Harris saves $6.5 million against the salary cap, dumping Decker creates another $5.75 million in space.

Decker's 2016 season was a wash, with the 30-year-old pass-catcher landing on injured reserve in October with a torn rotator cuff. He underwent hip surgery and an operation on his shoulder and was still in a red non-contact jersey during Monday's organized team activities -- his last in New York.

Decker needs to get healthy, making a trade extremely difficult. Once he's set free, though, someone is bound to come calling for one of the league's better scoring threats. His wife, Jessie James Decker, certainly hasn't lost faith:

Make no mistake about it: The Jets have given up on next season, choosing to gut a bottom-barrel roster that has already dumped Pro Bowlers Nick Mangold, D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie over the past 18 months.

While young defenders Sheldon Richardson, Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams all remain, the Jets are years away, on paper, from sporting a competitive roster. From another angle, though, New York has been without a franchise quarterback for seemingly eons. Landing the first pick in the draft -- if that's the goal -- would potentially solve that problem for years to come.

Either way, the road ahead is deeply ominous for long-suffering fans of this struggling franchise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
news

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's doubleheader

Daniel Jones and the starting offense looked sensational in the Giants' win over the Panthers, while Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offered up plenty of reason for optimism in a tie with the Bengals. 
news

Bryce Young-led Panthers offense gets just three points as offensive line struggles mount

Rookie QB Bryce Young was hit and harassed often in his two drives, leading Carolina to just three points in the process against the host New York Giants on Friday night. 
news

Ravens sign pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday they have reached a deal with Clowney. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Clowney's deal is for one season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys' camp fights show team is 'nobody's little brother'

Th Cowboys' intrasquad scuffle this week might have caused a ruckus outside the locker room, but inside, both the offense and defense said the altercations portend big things in 2023.
news

Commanders name Sam Howell starting quarterback for 2023 season

﻿Sam Howell﻿ has been named the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. Commanders coach Ron Rivera made the announcement Friday morning.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski backs kicker Cade York despite latest field goal misses

Cleveland Browns kicker ﻿Cade York﻿ has been under the microscope after an up-and-down rookie season and some preseason flubs.
news

Despite Marcus Mariota's preseason struggles, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni isn't open to QB2 competition

After Marcus Mariota struggled through two preseason games, it looks like there is a slim chance rookie Tanner McKee could unseat the QB for the No. 2 spot behind Hurts. "Way too early on this. Marcus is our backup," coach Nick Sirianni said. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Browns-Eagles tie on Thursday night

Cleveland and Philadelphia came away from their Week 2 preseason tilt with an 18-18 tie. 