New York Jets targeting wide receiver at No. 20?

The Jets have been whispered about as a team that might trade up for a quarterback in the draft, but will Gang Green pick a pass-catcher instead?
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that New York could be "targeting" a receiver with the No. 20 overall selection. TCU's Josh Doctson and Notre Dame's Will Fuller were both mentioned by RapSheet as possibilities for Gang Green. Mississippi's Laquon Treadwell might also be hanging around when the Jets hit the clock.
New York's passing game already housed one of the NFL's top receiving duos in Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker. There isn't much behind the twosome, though, with second-year pass-catcher Devin Smith coming off a torn ACL and Quincy Enunwa and Kenbrell Thompkins operating as supporting players. With Marshall turning 32 last month, it's not too early to think about his successor.
Still, padding the wideout position won't solve New York's biggest problem: It's late April and the team still hasn't re-signed free agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. General manager Mike Maccagnan could try to move up for Memphis passer Paxton Lynch, but that feels unlikely, with Rapoport noting that Gang Green has "fielded calls, but little action" for Muhammad Wilkerson, the Pro Bowl end serving as New York's premier trade chip.
A swap including Wilkerson is "viewed as unlikely," per Rapoport, leaving the Jets as a candidate to add another offensive weapon at No. 20 come Thursday night.